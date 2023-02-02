Penticton Vees’ top scorer named B.C. Hockey League’s 1st star of the month

Bradly Nadeau scored 12 points in seven games during the month of January

Penticton Vees forward Bradly Nadeau has been named the B.C. Hockey League’s first star of the month for January. (Photo- Cherie Morgan)

The Penticton Vees’ leading scorer has been recognized by the B.C. Hockey League yet again.

Bradly Nadeau has been named the league’s first star of the month for January, marking the third time this season the forward has been included in the honours.

The 17-year-old posted 12 points in seven games in January, good enough for top spot in the BCHL.

Nadeau also appeared in the Penticton-hosted BCHL all-star weekend from Jan. 20 to 22, participating in the prospects game, skills competition and three-on-three tournament.

The University of Maine commit had three multi-point games in January and was only held off the scoresheet once, leading the first-place Vees to a 6-1-0-0 record.

Earlier in January, the forward was ranked at No. 19 for all North American skaters on the NHL Central Scouting Midterm Draft Rankings.

His 31 goals and 73 points this season ranks atop the BCHL.

Nadeau was named the league’s first star of month for October, before receiving second-star honours after play in November.

The Vees hit the road for a two-game trip starting in Surrey on Feb. 3.

Before returning to the South Okanagan Events Centre to battle the Coquitlam Express on Feb. 10, Penticton will visit Vancouver Island on Feb. 4 for a showdown with the Victoria Grizzlies.

