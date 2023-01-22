VIDEO: Penticton Vees Bradly Nadeau wins hardest shot with 92 mph blast

The Penticton Vees Nadeau brothers shined at the BCHL All Stars weekend, each winning their event Saturday, during the skills competition at the outdoor rink in downtown Penticton.
Bradly was crowned the Hardest Shot champion, with a 92 mph blast into the net. Check out the video here:
Josh won the Shooting Accuracy, taking out four targets in just 11.93 seconds.
Check out the video here:
The Nadeau brothers rank first and second place in highest scoring in the BCHL.
They’ve had a killer season and they get to do it together.