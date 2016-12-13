Six pets and backyard chickens; Penticton rolls out new animal control bylaw

Aggressive dog bylaws will have more teeth than before among other new animal welfare protections in Penticton. (Black Press file photo)
The bylaw puts a cap on the number of animal companions

Dr. Shelina Babul says more education is needed for both coaches and players in high-contact sports like football, hockey, and soccer. Photo by Rachel Ciampi/Auburn Reporter

‘We have a long way to go’: 90% of British Columbians can’t recognize a concussion
Santa poses in front of Christmas trees in 2021. This year, Happy Holidays Christmas Tree Co. will open Nov. 27 at the Luxton Fairgrounds. (Courtesy of Happy Holidays Christmas Tree Co.)

Short supplies, high prices expected for B.C. Christmas trees this holiday season
Grants aim to boost participation of BIPOC-owned retailers and licensed producers at coming Canadian expo

VIDEO: Vancouver Island photographer captures bears hunting spawning salmon

The researchers studied two Australian cities and gathered data from the last 20 years. (Photo: Paulo Ramos/UBC Faculty of Forestry)

Young people the ‘missing middle’ of park planning, development: B.C. study
Steven Gauthier was convicted in BC Supreme Court in New Westminster on Feb. 5, 2020 of aggravated sexual assault for having sex with a woman while HIV positive and not informing her of his infection. He was sentenced to four years in prison on June 25, 2021. His appeal was dismissed on Nov. 14, 2022. (Facebook)

Appeal dismissed for Fraser Valley man who failed to disclose HIV status to sexual partner
Aquatic science biologist Howie Manchester picks a salmon to collect samples from during a Department of Fisheries and Oceans fish health audit at the Okisollo fish farm near Campbell River, B.C. Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS /Jonathan Hayward

Writing on the wall for West Coast fish farms, conservationists say after closures
An electric vehicle is charged in Ottawa on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Electric vehicle sales in Canada grew by more than one-third in the first half of this year but they're not keeping pace with the rest of the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Canada falling behind as electric-vehicle sales pick up around the world
BC Corrections

Passionate about making a difference? Join BC Corrections today
Security footage shows a man stealing a truck in Penticton earlier this week. (Video- Kelly Chatterson/Facebook)

VIDEO: Home-security footage catches man stealing truck in Penticton

Auditor General of Canada Karen Hogan holds a press conference in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. The Auditor General will table several reports on Tuesday that will assess the government’s performance on a range of issues, including reducing chronic homelessness.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

VIDEO: Feds don’t know if they’re reducing homelessness, says auditor general

Police officers gather outside a grain depot in Przewodow, eastern Poland, on Tuesday Nov. 15, 2022 where the Polish Foreign Ministry said that a Russian-made missile fell and killed two people. The ministry said Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau summoned the Russian ambassador and “demanded immediate detailed explanations.” (AP Photo)

Poland, NATO say missile strike wasn’t a Russian attack

News
Minister of International Development Harjit Sajjan made a funding announcement at UBCO’s Clean Tech Hub in Kelowna to advance circular economy practices on Nov. 16, 2022 (Brittany Webster/Capital News)

Making waste valuable: UBCO receives funds to help businesses reuse, repurpose, recycle

The announcement was made at the launch of UBCO’s Clean Tech Hub

Firefighters and RCMP on Rail Trail, Nov. 17. (Jordy Cunningham/ Capital News)

‘It’s not the first and it won’t be the last’: Fire crews douse blaze on Kelowna’s Rail Trail

Those experiencing homelessness are building campfires for warmth off the Rail Trail

Sports
Qatar’s Alrawi, left, tries tp stop Canada’s Liam Millar during the international friendly soccer match between Qatar and Canada, at the Viola Park stadium in Vienna, Austria, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Florian Schroetter)

Next-level opposition awaits Canada’s World Cup team in Qatar

No. 3 Belgium, No. 12 Croatia and No. 22 Morocco await the 41st-ranked Canadians in Group F

North Okanagan Knights goalie Austin Seibel makes one of his 22 saves during the team’s 5-2 KIJHL win over the visiting Osoyoos Coyotes Wednesday, Nov. 16, at Armstrong’s Nor-Val Sports Centre. (Tanya Seibel Photo)

North Okanagan Knights hunt down Osoyoos

KIJHL - Hometown Knights score big 5-2 divisional win over Coyotes

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling as Ken, left, and Margo Robbie as Barbie in the upcoming film "Barbie." (Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

Think Barbiecore and all things pink for holiday gifts

Etsy saw a 34% increase in searches for hot pink fashion items over last year

(Pixabay)

Morning Start: The distance blood travels

Your morning start for Thursday, Nov. 17

Community
Discovery House held their annual light up Dec. 18 to celebrate the ongoing Shed the Light on Addictions campaign to raise money to build another sober recovery home in Penticton. (Brennan Phillips Western News)

Shed the Light on Addiction and help support Penticton’s Discovery House

The annual fundraising campaign peaks with a light up on Dec. 17

Kelowna’s newest energy efficient ‘net-zero’ home is open to the public for the next six months to bring awareness to the benefits of an energy efficient home (Photo - Mullins Drafting and Design/Facebook)

Kelowna welcomes ‘net-zero’ home to the public

It is the second net-zero house in Kelowna

Entertainment
FILE - Jay Leno attends the Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief in Los Angeles on Sept. 12, 2017. Jay Leno suffered burns in a weekend fire at the car enthusiast’s garage but said Monday that he was doing OK, according to reports. Leno, 72, had been set to appear at a financial conference in Las Vegas on Sunday but canceled because of a “serious medical emergency.” (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File)

Leno has surgery for burns from car fire, in good condition

Former talk show host expected to make a full recovery

FILE - Ticketmaster tickets and gift cards are shown at a box office in San Jose, Calif., on May 11, 2009. A pre-sale for Swift’s U.S. tour next year resulted in crash after crash on Ticketmaster. A pre-sale for Swift’s U.S. tour next year resulted in crash after crash on Ticketmaster. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

Shake it off? Parents come up short for Taylor Swift tickets

Ticketmaster called demand “historically unprecedented” with millions of people trying to buy

Opinion

Bandit and Takita were rescued from a farm in the South Okanagan. (OHS)

Okanagan Humane Society: November sees large spike in rescued animals

A column by the Okanagan Humane Society

    A sign placed on the Okanagan Rail Trail is blocked by a tree near Coldstream. (Contributed)

    Guess that sign: Okanagan Rail Trail marker overgrown

    Trail users wondering why a sign would be erected behind a tree

    Life
    Wedding fashion photographed by Lia Crowe

    The bride reimagined

    New trends in wedding style

      Weddings. Lia Crowe photography

      The icing on the cake

      It’s a new era in the world of weddings

        Impress
        Photo credit: Kamloops Immigrant Services

        Get Moving with Your Community this June

        Download the ParticipACTION app, track your activity + help your community compete to win $100K!

          Staff at Foundry Vancouver-Granville, operated by Providence Health Care. One of many Foundry centre across BC that provide integrated health services to young people like Aslam and Lee. Jeff Topham photo.

          Foundry supports youth in living a good life

          Free and confidential health and wellness supports for BC youth ages 12 to 24 – online and in-person

