Six pets and backyard chickens; Penticton rolls out new animal control bylaw
The bylaw puts a cap on the number of animal companions
-
-
VIDEO: Life carries on at Abbotsford dairy farm where 200 cows died
-
Interior Health top doc says mask mandate not needed – yet
-
Penticton Vees gear up for biggest test yet as Highway 97 rivalry renews at SOEC
-
Teen driver fined $2,000 for crash that killed well-loved Penticton college instructor
-
Regional district once again looks into incorporating Okanagan Falls
News
Making waste valuable: UBCO receives funds to help businesses reuse, repurpose, recycle
The announcement was made at the launch of UBCO’s Clean Tech Hub
‘It’s not the first and it won’t be the last’: Fire crews douse blaze on Kelowna’s Rail Trail
Those experiencing homelessness are building campfires for warmth off the Rail Trail
B.C. convenience stores want provincial help in smoking out illegal tobacco sales
B.C. hockey arena employee arrested after phone found in girls change room
World’s largest cruise port operator signs on to elevate Prince Rupert as a destination
B.C. town wins national recognition for reclaiming contaminated mill site
Vernon Search and Rescue, police conducting search on Okanagan Lake
B.C.’s iconic Kokanee Glacier is melting and it can’t be saved
11 of 17 North Okanagan prolific offenders in jail: RCMP report
Morning Start: The distance blood travels
Leno has surgery for burns from car fire, in good condition
Shed the Light on Addiction and help support Penticton’s Discovery House
Next-level opposition awaits Canada’s World Cup team in Qatar
No. 3 Belgium, No. 12 Croatia and No. 22 Morocco await the 41st-ranked Canadians in Group F
North Okanagan Knights hunt down Osoyoos
KIJHL - Hometown Knights score big 5-2 divisional win over Coyotes
250 rowers gather on Vancouver Island lake for national championship
PODCAST: Black Press insiders Haluschak, Wolf talk 2022 NFL season second half
After eventful year, Canada’s Alphonso Davies set to shine on soccer’s biggest stage
North Okanagan Knights hunt for win vs Osoyoos
Rivalry renewed in B.C. as Canada falls to USA in women’s hockey action
LOCAL GOOD (Powered by Do Some Good)
What GOOD are you seeing in your community?
Tell us about your favourite cause. Celebrate friends, family, and neighbours for their acts of kindness. Show your employees volunteering in the community. Ask for needed supplies and volunteers for your cause. Share fundraising event details.
Click HERE to find out how to get featured.
A special thank you to our Community Partners, Good Companies and Local Champions who are essential allies in our mission to build stronger communities. Their support allows causes you care about and volunteers to use the Do Some Good platform for FREE. This increases volunteerism and support to ALL nonprofits and charities in our community.
Think Barbiecore and all things pink for holiday gifts
Etsy saw a 34% increase in searches for hot pink fashion items over last year
Morning Start: The distance blood travels
Your morning start for Thursday, Nov. 17
More adult children are living with their parents; new B.C. study to dive deep into dynamics
Happy hygge! Scrabble dictionary adds hundreds of words
PODCAST: Author and columnist Jack Knox releases ‘Fortune Knox Once’
Girl Guides of Canada to rename Brownies after hearing that the name causes harm
Chicken tops grilled cheese in the showdown for Canada’s favourite sandwich
Shed the Light on Addiction and help support Penticton’s Discovery House
The annual fundraising campaign peaks with a light up on Dec. 17
Kelowna welcomes ‘net-zero’ home to the public
It is the second net-zero house in Kelowna
Changes coming to swim lessons in Penticton amid absence from Canadian Red Cross
Rock ‘n’ Roll all the way to Keremeos’ Christmas Light Up Parade
Community raises $3k in 24 hours to help Penticton Jiu-Jitsu star get to California
Volunteers needed for flu vaccine study in the Okanagan
Bench dedicated to late Vernon newspaper editor
Leno has surgery for burns from car fire, in good condition
Former talk show host expected to make a full recovery
Shake it off? Parents come up short for Taylor Swift tickets
Ticketmaster called demand “historically unprecedented” with millions of people trying to buy
Facing the Sweating Horse: Poetry anthology covers life’s highs and lows
Composer Nézet-Séguin, producer Boi-1da among top Canadian Grammy nominees
Judas Priest, Mellencamp leave memorable Rock Hall moments
Partial list of nominees for the 65th Grammy Awards
Canadian alt-rockers Sloan to play Salmon Arm
Okanagan Humane Society: November sees large spike in rescued animals
A column by the Okanagan Humane Society
Guess that sign: Okanagan Rail Trail marker overgrown
Trail users wondering why a sign would be erected behind a tree
The bride reimagined
New trends in wedding style
The icing on the cake
It’s a new era in the world of weddings
sponsored
Get Moving with Your Community this June
Download the ParticipACTION app, track your activity + help your community compete to win $100K!
sponsored
Foundry supports youth in living a good life
Free and confidential health and wellness supports for BC youth ages 12 to 24 – online and in-person
- sponsored
Cats and dogs reign at Keremeos pet spa—give your pet the royal treatment
- sponsored
Let’s play! Grants help South Okanagan kids get off the sidelines
- sponsored
20-year hospital journey inspires a legacy
- sponsored
Why braiding traditional ecological knowledge with Western science is so important – and how ECO Canada’s BEAHR program is helping
- sponsored
How to access local mental health and wellness supports with a single phone number