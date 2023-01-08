In 2022, the world's population reached eight billion. When is it expected to reach 10 billion people? (Pixabay.com)

QUIZ: How well can you predict the future?

From science fiction to prophecies and weather forecasts, people have longed to know what lies ahead

The start of a new year is a time when some will look ahead and predict what will happen in the coming year and beyond.

If you’ve wanted a glimpse into the future, there are plenty of predictions out there, as well as new developments in science and technology.

How much do you know about various visions of the future? Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.

Good luck.


In this Jan. 16, 2019, file photo, Cruise AV, General Motor’s autonomous electric Bolt EV is displayed in Detroit. General Motors’ self-driving car company is sending vehicles without anybody behind the wheel. What percentage of the world’s population would feel safe in a self-driving vehicle? (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

In this Jan. 16, 2019, file photo, Cruise AV, General Motor’s autonomous electric Bolt EV is displayed in Detroit. General Motors’ self-driving car company is sending vehicles without anybody behind the wheel. What percentage of the world’s population would feel safe in a self-driving vehicle? (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

Elisabeth Moss is shown in a scene from The Handmaid’s Tale. The television series is based on the novel by Canadian author Margaret Atwood. What futuristic technology is used in this novel? (George Kraychyk/Hulu via AP)

Elisabeth Moss is shown in a scene from The Handmaid’s Tale. The television series is based on the novel by Canadian author Margaret Atwood. What futuristic technology is used in this novel? (George Kraychyk/Hulu via AP)

In George Orwell’s novel, Nineteen Eighty-Four, who or what is watching the public? (Amazon)

In George Orwell’s novel, Nineteen Eighty-Four, who or what is watching the public? (Amazon)

A scene from Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey. Which renowned science fiction author wrote the novel and the screenplay? (Photo contributed)
