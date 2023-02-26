QUIZ: How much do you know about money and savings?

The months of January and February are a time of year when Canadians think about money, savings and investments.
During the first two months of the year, many people make their final contributions to a Registered Retirement Savings Plan. The contributions to this plan can make a difference to one’s income tax at the end of the year.
Financial planners can provide information about how to manage money. If you have questions about your savings and investments, consult someone who knows how to handle finances.
How much do you know about money and savings in Canada? Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.
Good luck.
To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.
news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
BankingContestsFinancesLottery