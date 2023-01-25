Cameron Lizotte, a former hockey enforcer and now a Victoria-based fashion designer, will have his story shared during Hockey Day in Canada. (Atelier Coin/Instagram)

Cameron Lizotte, a former hockey enforcer and now a Victoria-based fashion designer, will have his story shared during Hockey Day in Canada. (Atelier Coin/Instagram)

NHL prospect turned B.C. fashion designer featured on Hockey Day in Canada

Cameron Lizotte shares his story from the ice in Ontario to Paris Fashion Week

From NHL prospect to fashion designer, Cameron Lizotte is no stranger to the spotlight.

But after trading in his skates and relocating to Victoria with his scissors, he’ll be back in the hockey circles.

Lizotte’s story was showcased between NHL games during the Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada broadcast on Saturday (Jan. 21).

Lizotte’s “unique story was chosen to be presented on this special day to highlight his time as a tough player in the (Ontario Hockey League) to sewing wearable art for Paris Fashion Week,” according to a release.

He’s even put his skills to the test, creating a jacket for host Ron MacLean to wear during the event.

In February 2022, Lizotte presented his fall/winter collection at Paris Fashion Week and will be back this March. He’s also won the Nancy Mak award for best emerging designer at Vancouver Fashion Week.

Owner of Atelier Coin, he focuses on the concept of wearable art. “Each piece is designed for true individuality and is inspired by both the enthralling nature of the Pacific Northwest, where he lives and works, and from the innate qualities of the unique, often upcycled fabrics themselves.”

