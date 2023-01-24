Morning Start: The longest walk in the world

Your morning start for Tuesday, Jan. 24

Fun Fact: The longest walk in the world is 22,531 kilometres long, from Magadan in Russia to Cape Town in South Africa.

On this day

In 1935, beer is sold in a can for the first time.

In 1962, Jackie Robinson becomes the first African-American to be elected in the Baseball Hall of Fame.

In 1982, the San Francisco 49ers beat the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl XVI.

In 1984, Apple Computer Inc. reveals their first computer.

In 2006, Walt Disney International announced purchase of Pixar for $7.4 billion.

National holidays

Today is International Day of Education, Change a Pet’s Life Day, National Just Do It Day, International Mobile Phone Recycling Day, National Beer Can Appreciation Day, and National Peanut Butter Day.

YLW received the lion’s share at $22 million. Learn more here.

Interior Health testing radon in schools. Learn more here.

BCHL ‘thrilled’ with how well All Stars Weekend turned out in Penticton. Learn more here.

This news cast is something else…

According to Fox 5 DC, the Vancouver "Can-nukes" made a coaching change Sunday. Have to watch out for those Canadian nukes, whether under control of Bruce "Bow-dreau" or Rick "Tew-ket." pic.twitter.com/A6AJAHXJSJ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 23, 2023

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with singer Neil Diamond (82), actor Ed Helms (49), actor Matthew Lillard (53), actor Callan McAuliffe (28), actress Kristen Schaal (45), actor Regé-Jean Page (35), actress Sharon Tate (would’ve been 80), and actor John Belushi (would’ve been 74).

