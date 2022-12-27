Morning Start: Pittsburgh-Philadelphia merger

Good morning Okanagan! Hope everyone had a great Christmas/holiday season! Let’s get your day started!

Fun Fact: During the 1943 season, because of players leaving to take part in World War II, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles merged into one team for the season. They were called the Pittsburgh-Philadelphia Steagles.

On this day

In 1932, Radio City Music Hall opens in New York City.

In 1967, Leonard Cohen releases his debut album.

In 1968, Apollo 8 returns to Earth.

In 1972, Canada’s 14th Prime Minister Lester B. Pearson dies at 75.

In 1981, Wayne Gretzky becomes the fastest player in NHL history to reach 100 career points (38 games).

In 2000, Pittsburgh Penguins player and part-owner Mario Lemieux returns to the lineup for the first time in three years after dealing with injuries and cancer issues; scored a goal and adds two assists.

In 2016, actress Carrie Fisher dies at 60.

National holidays

Today is Make Cut-Out Snowflakes Day, International Day of Epidemic Preparedness, National Fruitcake Day, and Visit the Zoo Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

In Penticton

In Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

In Vernon

In case you missed it

Trending

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actor Timothée Chalamet (27), rock singer Hayley Williams (34), country singer Walker Hayes (43), and Canadian tennis star Milos Raonic (32).

Have a great day everyone!

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

celebrity birthdayscoffeeKelownaOkanagan