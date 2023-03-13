(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

Morning Start: Cetaceans

Your morning start for Monday, March 13

Good morning Okanagan! Hope you’re caught up on sleep after the time change! Let’s get your Monday and week started.

Fun Fact: There are approximately 90 species of whales, porpoises, and dolphins, collectively known as cetaceans.

On this day

In 1877, 15-year-old Chester Greenwood patents earmuffs after inventing them.

In 1906, social reformer Susan B. Anthony dies at 86.

In 2020, Bill Gates steps down from Microsoft.

In 2022, 40 days after announcing his retirement, Tom Brady announces he’s returning to the NFL.

National holidays

Today is Commonwealth Day, International Every Girls Win Day, National Napping Day, National Jewel Day, National Good Samaritan Day, and Open an Umbrella Indoors Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

kelowna

In Penticton

penticton

In Revelstoke

revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

salmon arm

In Vernon

vernon

In case you missed it

More flights added to Kelowna International Airport schedule. Learn more here.

Two hospitalized for smoke inhalation following Coldstream house fire. Learn more here.

More than 140 athletes from across B.C.’s Interior ski for gold at Apex Mountain. Learn more here.

Trending

How about a second hole-in-one in three days on one of the toughest holes on the PGA Tour?!

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with rapper Jack Harlow (25), rapper Common (51), actor William H. Macy (73), and actor Danny Masterson (47).

Have a great week everyone!

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

celebrity birthdayscoffeeKelownaOkanagan

Previous story
Chilliwack artist, Horsefly duo among B.C. winners at opening night of the Juno Awards
Next story
PODCAST: Richmond’s Troy Stecher, former Canuck

Just Posted

Baldy Mountain is experiencing so much snow they are extending their season until Easter long weekend. (Baldy Mountain)
Too much snow! Ski mountain near Oliver extends season

Nor-Val Rentals store in Oliver on Maple Avenue was broken into in the middle of the night March 10 and numerous expensive electrical tools stolen. They are asking people to be on the look out for Milwaukee tools. (Facebook)
Oliver business offers $1,000 reward after being latest victim of break-ins

Cherie Morgan photo.
Penticton Vees win streak has hit double digits

The budget and property tax proved to be popular topics at Penticton city council’s first open house held March 9 at PTCC. (Brennan Phillips Western News)
Penticton’s trial open house proved popular