(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

Morning Start: Being too hydrated in warm weather

Your morning start for Monday, Feb. 27

Good morning Okanagan! Let’s get your week started!

Fun Fact: In warm weather, you need to stay hydrated but you can also get sick from having too much water. This is because there’s not enough salt or electrolytes in your system.

On this day

In 1827, the first Mardi Gras celebrations in New Orleans.

In 1892, Louis Viutton dies at 70.

In 1974, ‘People’ magazine hits shelves for the first time.

In 1996, film production company ‘Happy Madison Productions’ is founded by Adam Sandler.

In 1996, first Pokemon video game is released for Gameboy.

In 2003, Fred Rogers (Mr. Rogers) dies at 74.

National holidays

Today is International Polar Bear Day, National Pokemon Day, National Protein Day, and National Strawberry Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

kelowna

In Penticton

p

In Revelstoke

r

In Salmon Arm

sa

In Vernon

v

In case you missed it

Somber faces illuminated by candlelight: Kelowna vigil for 1 year of war in Ukraine. Learn more here.

Put on your dress-up flannel, Farming for Love is looking for singles in B.C. Learn more here.

Shuswap bakers present their best for Heritage Week contest and auction. Learn more here.

Trending

Spring Training has started for MLB and some new rules have been introduced including the pitch clock. This is the baseball in 2023 (I’m not a fan).

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with singer Josh Groban (42), and actress Kate Mara (40).

Have a great Monday and week everyone!

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

celebrity birthdayscoffeeKelownaOkanagan

Previous story
QUIZ: How much do you know about money and savings?
Next story
PODCAST: Jordin Tootoo the first Inuk player to play in the NHL

Just Posted

This video still by Alana shows how close the boaters got to the Osoyoos fireworks this Canada Day. (Facebook)
Osoyoos cracking down on Canada Day fireworks

Black Press held a career fair in Kelowna in 2020. (Black Press file photo)
South Okanagan’s largest job fair seeking job seekers

Penticton Western News editor Monique Tamminga was lucky to see the Northern Lights. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
Photos: South Okanagan treated to spectacular Northern Lights show

Artists in action were part of the 2022 Lake-to-Lake Art Walk and will be again this year. The inaugural edition of the Ignite the Arts Festival was a nine-day celebration of arts and culture. (Picture This Custom Framing photo)
Penticton Ignite the Arts Walk celebrates everything art