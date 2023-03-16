Three former Kelowna Falcons will be pitching at the 2023 World Baseball Classic. (Kelowna Falcons)

World Baseball Classic comes to a close for 3 former Kelowna Falcons

Both Canada and Great Britain didn’t advance out of Pool C

The World Baseball Classic (WBC) is over for the three former Kelowna Falcons partaking in the tournament.

Both Canada and Great Britain played in Pool C in Phoenix, Arizona, and both teams were eliminated in pool play. Both had former Falcons make their countries proud on the biggest stage.

Playing for Canada was Trevor Brigden, who also played for the Okanagan College Coyotes for three years, and Port Coquitlam’s Curtis Taylor.

Brigden, who is currently in the Tampa Bay Rays organization, appeared in two games for Canada. He threw 1.1 innings, allowing zero runs, with a walk and three strikeouts.

Taylor (2015 Falcons), was one of Canada’s best pitchers in the tournament. Over two appearances, he threw 3.1 innings, allowing zero runs and only two hits while striking out three batters.

Alex Webb, who elected to play for Great Britain, allowed two earned runs over two innings in his one WBC appearance. He allowed three hits and walked four batters while not recording a strikeout.

Canada went 2-2 and finished third in Pool C, beating Colombia and Great Britain and losing to the United States and Mexico.

Great Britain was eliminated with a 1-3 record, finishing fourth in the pool.

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
BaseballKelownaOkanagan

