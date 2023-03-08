(Chad Chomlack/Yeti Natural Selection Revelstoke)

VIDEO: Yeti Natural Selection Revelstoke recap

The finals pitted Blake Paul against Travis Rice and Elena Hight against Zoi Sadowski-Synnott

Revelstoke hosted the top snowboarders in the world for the Yeti Natural Selection Revelstoke backcountry competiton.

Hosted by Revelstoke Mountain Resort and facilitated by Selkirk-Tangiers, the Natural Selection event took place on Monday, Mar. 8. It was an intense event that tested the top riders. While the riders kept a good feeling of cammerraderie throughout the day, only two riders could take the win.

At the end of the day, it was New Zealander, Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, and Natural Selection founder, Travis Rice.

READ MORE: City of Revelstoke to host Affordable Housing Summit

READ MORE: Travis Rice and Zoi Sadowski-Synnott win Natural Selection Tour in Revelstoke

@ZacharyDelaney
zach.delaney@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

EventsRevelstokeSkiing and Snowboarding

Previous story
Slap fighting: The next big thing, or unsporting stupidity?
Next story
Full swing: Kelowna golf courses aiming to open within the month

Just Posted

Riders in the 2022 Okanagan Granfondo at the start line in downtown Penticton last July. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
Okanagan Granfondo staying in Penticton for 5 more years

The Oliver branch of the Royal Canadian Legion is the latest victim of the ongoing plague of break-and-enters in the community. (Google Streetview)
Oliver Legion latest victim of break-and-enter

Daniel Buchbinder, an 18-year-old defenceman from Buffalo, New York, has committed to the Vees for the 2023-2024 season. (Photo- Courtesy of the Penticton Vees)
Penticton Vees recruit New York defenceman in response to expected roster turnover

Maui’s Teahouse in Penticton is nominated in two categories for the 2023 Small Business BC Awards. The bubble tea cafe was named after Maui the dog. (Maui’s Teahouse Facebook.)
Penticton bubble tea café nominated for pair of Small Business BC awards