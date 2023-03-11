Penticton Vees use 9-2 win against Langley Rivermen to stay undefeated on home ice

Penticton’s won nine games in a row; team hosts Merritt Centennials on Saturday night

The Penticton Vees defeated the Langley Rivermen 9-2 on Friday, March 10, during Feed the Valley Night at the South Okanagan Events Centre. (Photo- Cherie Morgan)

The Penticton Vees have still yet to lose on home ice this season.

Bradly Nadeau scored twice, Aydar Suniev added four points and the Penticton Vees downed the Langley Rivermen 9-2 at the South Okanagan Events Centre on Friday night, March 10, to extend their win streak to nine games and keep their undefeated home record intact.

Nadeau and his brother, Josh, combined to post eight points on the night. The University of Maine commits sit No. 1 and 2 in B.C. Hockey League scoring this season.

After taking a 2-0 lead into the middle frame, Penticton (43-3-0-1) watched its advantage extend, courtesy of a marker from defenceman Josh Niedermayer just 34 seconds in the second period.

Langley’s Owen Kim and Andrej Kovacevic quickly answered with two goals in almost as many minutes after the Vees were issued a pair of double minor penalties.

Penticton exploded for six goals in the third period, matching its season-high for markers in a single frame.

The Nadeau brothers and Niedermayer were joined by Brett Moravec, Dovar Tinling, Thomas Pichette and Suniev as the Vees’ goalscorers on Friday night.

Penticton captain Frank Djurasevic added three helpers.

Goaltender Luca Di Pasquo made 27 saves and recorded his league-leading 32nd win of the season.

It was the 12th annual Feed the Valley Night at the SOEC Friday, with fans encouraged beforehand to bring non-perishable food items in support of the Penticton Salvation Army.

Penticton’s recorded a victory in each of its 22 games at the SOEC in 2022-2023.

The first-place Vees have six games remaining before the 2023 playoffs begin, starting with the Merritt Centennials at home on Saturday night, March 11.

Penticton has clinched home-ice advantage throughout the playoffs.

If the regular season ended today, the Vees would be set to battle the Trail Smoke Eaters in the first round.

Tickets for the Vees’ Saturday night showdown with the Centennials can be purchased here.

Puck drop is at 6 p.m.

