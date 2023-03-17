Penticton Vees to meet Trail Smoke Eaters in BCHL Playoffs: Schedule released

The Penticton Vees officially have a first-round opponent in the upcoming 2023 B.C. Hockey League playoffs.
In the first-round rematch from 2022, the Vees will start their Fred Page Cup title defence by battling the Trail Smoke Eaters on March 31.
The best-of-seven series Interior Conference quarterfinal will end on April 12, if needed.
Penticton (45-3-0-1) clinched home-ice advantage throughout the playoffs earlier this month.
The Vees will look to become the first team since 2011 to win back-to-back BCHL titles.
It took Penticton five games to eliminate Trail in last year’s first-round series.
Trail (19-25-3-3) handed Fred Harbinson’s squad its only loss during the 2022 playoffs.
The Vees have five regular season games left until the start of the playoffs.
Scheduling for the first-round series can be found below:
Game 1: Friday, March 31, Trail at Penticton, 7 pm
Game 2: Saturday, April 1, Trail at Penticton, 7 pm
Game 3: Tuesday, April 4, Penticton at Trail, 7 pm
Game 4: Wednesday, April 5, Penticton at Trail, 7 pm
Game 5: Friday, April 7, Trail at Penticton, 7 pm*
Game 6: Sunday, April 9, Penticton at Trail, 5 pm*
Game 7: Tuesday, April 12, Trail at Penticton, 7 pm*
*If necessary
