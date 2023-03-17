Penticton Vees to meet Trail Smoke Eaters in BCHL Playoffs: Schedule released

First round series will be a rematch from the 2022 playoffs and kicks off on March 31

The Penticton Vees will battle the Trail Smoke Eaters in the first round of the 2023 B.C. Hockey League Playoffs. (Photo- Jennifer Small)

The Penticton Vees officially have a first-round opponent in the upcoming 2023 B.C. Hockey League playoffs.

In the first-round rematch from 2022, the Vees will start their Fred Page Cup title defence by battling the Trail Smoke Eaters on March 31.

The best-of-seven series Interior Conference quarterfinal will end on April 12, if needed.

Penticton (45-3-0-1) clinched home-ice advantage throughout the playoffs earlier this month.

The Vees will look to become the first team since 2011 to win back-to-back BCHL titles.

It took Penticton five games to eliminate Trail in last year’s first-round series.

Trail (19-25-3-3) handed Fred Harbinson’s squad its only loss during the 2022 playoffs.

The Vees have five regular season games left until the start of the playoffs.

Scheduling for the first-round series can be found below:

Game 1: Friday, March 31, Trail at Penticton, 7 pm

Game 2: Saturday, April 1, Trail at Penticton, 7 pm

Game 3: Tuesday, April 4, Penticton at Trail, 7 pm

Game 4: Wednesday, April 5, Penticton at Trail, 7 pm

Game 5: Friday, April 7, Trail at Penticton, 7 pm*

Game 6: Sunday, April 9, Penticton at Trail, 5 pm*

Game 7: Tuesday, April 12, Trail at Penticton, 7 pm*

*If necessary

