Penticton Vees recruit New York defenceman in response to expected roster turnover

With most of the Penticton Vees’ current roster expected to graduate out of the B.C. Hockey League this summer, the team has added to its already crowded recruitment class for 2023-2024.

Daniel Buchbinder, an 18-year-old defenceman from Buffalo, New York, has committed to the Vees for next season, the team announced Wednesday, March 8.

Buchbinder has played more than 130 games in three seasons for Northwood School Huskies in Lake Placid, New York.

“It was an easy decision based on everything Penticton has to offer,” the team’s newest recruit said. “They have great coaches, and a great facility and I feel like it’s the best place for my development to prepare for college. I can’t wait to get to Penticton.”

Buchbinder has posted 38 points in 66 games in Lake Placid during the 2022-2023 season, good enough to be the top-scoring defenceman on his team.

“Daniel has developed a strong, two-way game at Northwood,” said Fred Harbinson, the Vees’ president, general manager and president. “His size and range will be extremely valuable to our backend next season.”

The Vees previously geared up for significant changes on the ice for next season in December when eight new players were recruited from Ontario, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Yukon and Minnesota.

At the time, Harbinson said just “two or three” current Vees will return to the team ahead of the 2023-2024 campaign.

Penticton is back in action Friday, March 10, when they host the Langley Rivermen at the South Okanagan Events Centre for Feed the Valley Night.

Fans are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items, in support of the Penticton Salvation Army.

