The Vees’ Josh Niedermayer marked 100 regular season BCHL games on Saturday in Victoria. (Photo- Courtesy of the Penticton Vees)

Penticton Vees get time to reset after shootout loss in Victoria

The Vees’ five-game win streak came to a 4-3 end on Saturday

The Penticton Vees are getting a brief break before returning to home ice after having their five-game win streak broken in a shootout on Feb. 4.

The Vees ended up falling 4-3 against the Victoria Grizzlies in Victoria, making it their first overtime loss and first shootout loss of the season.

Victoria opened the scoring, putting the Vees down two goals to start the second period. Starting goaltender Hank Levy was swapped out for Luca Di Pasquo as the Vees fought back.

The Vees’ Josh Nadeau was the only one to make it past the Victoria goalminder in the shootout, while two of Victoria’s four beat Di Pasquo to take the game.

The game also marked Vees’ Josh Nierdermayer’s 100th career BC Hockey League regular season game.

After the game on Feb 4, the Vees will have almost a week’s break before they return to the South Okanagan Events Centre on Feb. 10 to take on the Coquitlam Express.

The puck drops at 7 p.m.

