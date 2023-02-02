The 2022 U18 Prep Champions Burnaby Winter Club after winning the title in Penticton last March. (Submitted)

The 2022 U18 Prep Champions Burnaby Winter Club after winning the title in Penticton last March. (Submitted)

Penticton to host 86 hockey teams across North America for CSSHL Championships

This year’s tournament marks the seventh time Penticton has hosted the event

A total of 86 hockey teams from Canada and the United States are coming to Penticton this winter for one the region’s largest sport-tourism events.

The Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL) Championships returns to the Peach City from March 6-19, with tickets set to go on sale Friday, Feb. 3, at 9 a.m.

Hosted by the Okanagan Hockey Academy in Penticton, squads from across B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Idaho will compete across all six CSSHL divisions.

“The support we receive from the City of Penticton, Travel Penticton, and the Western Hockey League allows us to put on a first-class event that highlights the very best in education-based hockey, while providing a great championship atmosphere and experience for our member programs to conclude their seasons,” said Kevin Goodwin, chief operating officer of the CSSHL.

This year’s tournament will mark the seventh time Penticton has hosted the event. The Okanagan Hockey Training Centre, Memorial Arena and South Okanagan Events Centre have been announced as the venues.

Divisions include U15, U15 Prep, U16 Prep, U17 Prep, U18 Prep, and U18 Female Prep, with teams from Kelowna, Delta and Burnaby among the defending champions in select conferences.

Tickets can be purchased as full tournament passes or in single-game form at valleyfirsttix.com.

READ MORE: Major high school basketball tournament tips off in Kelowna

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

EventshockeyPentictonSports

Previous story
Penticton U11 field lacrosse team advances to provincial championships in Maple Ridge

Just Posted

One driver has died and another has been taken to hospital after two semi trucks collided on Highway 5 north of Kamloops around noon Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. (Roy Parker/Facebook photo)
One dead in collision north of Kamloops, Highway 5 closed

Kevin, Penticton’s most famous Canada goose, seen on Groundhog Day 2023 on the shores of Okanagan Lake.
Kevin, Penticton’s most famous Canada goose, returns as Groundhog Day ambassador

Outgoing Penticton mayor John Vassilaki looking a bit stunned as the election results come in. Vassilaki said he is retiring from politics to focus on his businesses. (Brennan Phillips Western News)
Those who spent, won in Penticton’s 2022 election

The 2022 U18 Prep Champions Burnaby Winter Club after winning the title in Penticton last March. (Submitted)
Penticton to host 86 hockey teams across North America for CSSHL Championships