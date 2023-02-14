Locals shine on court, lift teams to playoff action in South Okanagn basketball league

Lake City Basketball men’s league wrapped up another regular-season schedule last week. Playoffs begin on Feb. 15. (Photo- Lake City Basketball/Facebook)

A mix of former high school, college and university basketball players have wrapped up another season of league action in the South Okanagan.

Lake City Basketball in Summerland watched its regular men’s league season end last week, with playoffs games set to start on Feb. 15.

The league’s inaugural season tipped off in January 2022, after a multi-decade stretch of no men’s league existing in the region.

READ ALSO: A new men’s basketball league is coming to the South Okanagan

Oliver’s own Spencer Mckay, a former Euroleague player and member of the Canadian national team, was named as league commissioner prior to its first season.

The IPAs (9-4) finished atop Lake City’s 2023 standings with a 74-50 win over the Scouts (5-8).

Led by Nick Yaniw and Brad Gorski, the IPAs will battle the Scouts in a rematch when the playoffs begin Feb. 15.

In the league’s other regular-season finale, Gavin Lodemeier’s 16 points led the Hazy Ales (6-7) to a 55-51 win over the Lagers (6-7).

The Lagers’ Rob Bergen led all players league-wide last week with a game-high 24 points.

The Hazy Ales and Lagers will do it again Feb. 15, for the league’s playoff opener.

The winners in each of the aforementioned playoff showdowns will play in the Lake City Basketball championship game on Feb. 22.

READ ALSO: Penticton youth basketball teams shine on provincial stage in Kelowna

@lgllockhart

logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

basketballLocal SportsOkanaganPenticton