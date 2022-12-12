The Kelowna Rockets’ Colton Dach has been named the National World Junior Team. (Photo - Steve Dunsmoor/Kelowna Rockets)

The Kelowna Rockets’ Colton Dach has been named the National World Junior Team. (Photo - Steve Dunsmoor/Kelowna Rockets)

Kelowna Rockets Dach to debut at World Juniors

Hockey Canada announced the National Junior Team roster Monday afternoon

Kelowna Rockets captain Colton Dach is likely skating on cloud nine.

He is one of 11 current and former Western Hockey League (WHL) players chosen to represent Canada at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship in Halifax, N.S., and Moncton, N.B.

READ MORE: Kelowna Rockets captain gets the call to Team Canada hockey camp

Hockey Canada announced the national junior team roster on the afternoon of Dec. 12.

Dach, who was taken in the second round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks, was the only Rockets player invited to camp.

Two players from the Kamloops Blazers, Logan Stankoven and Caedan Bankier also made the squad, along with four members of the Seattle Thunderbirds, and one invitee each from the Everett Silvertips, Regina Pats, and Vancouver Giants.

Dylan Guenther, of the NHL’s Arizona Coyotes, has also been named to the team.

The Canadian roster features four WHL returnees from the team that captured a gold medal at the 2022 World Junior Championship in Edmonton this past August.

The 2023 World Junior Championship is scheduled to be played from Dec. 26 through Jan. 5.

Canada’s first game is Dec. 26 against Czechia, which will see Dach facing off against Rockets teammate Gabriel Szturc.

READ MORE: Kelowna Rocket headed to Czechia camp

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

hockeyIIHF world junior hockeyKelowna Rockets

Previous story
Penticton’s Don Mulhall gets national recognition for contributions to paddle sports
Next story
Bedard, Wright headline Canada’s roster for world junior hockey championships

Just Posted

A child with the flu can have hallucinations, but be assured these episodes can be brief and don’t require treatment, says Dr. Kathryn MacKinlay, a Pediatrician in Vernon. (Interior Heath)
This year’s flu causing hallucinations among children: Vernon pediatrician

A former Penticton man says that looking at child porn is a victimless crime that doesn’t hurt anyone. Trenton Adams was sentenced to 16 months jail. (File photo)
Former Penticton man sentenced to jail for child porn

RCMP. (File)
Pedestrian victim of highway crash in Oliver was 35-year-old man

Don Mulhall holding the Hugh Town Memorial Award (left), with Drew Mitchell from the False Creek Racing Canoe Club. Drew was the 2020 recipient of the award. (Submitted)
Penticton’s Don Mulhall gets national recognition for contributions to paddle sports