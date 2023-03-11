The Kelowna Rockets are heading to the 2023 WHL Playoffs. (@kelowna_rockets/Twitter)

The Kelowna Rockets are heading to the 2023 WHL Playoffs. (@kelowna_rockets/Twitter)

BREAKING – Kelowna Rockets clinch playoff spot in Spokane

They clinched the final playoff spot in the Western Conference

The Kelowna Rockets are playoff bound.

With a 5-4 overtime win on Saturday night against the Spokane Chiefs, they have clinched the eighth and final playoff spot in the WHL’s Western Conference.

When the game went to overtime, the Rockets clinched their playoff spot with the single point, but captain Gabriel Szturc’s second goal of the game was the game-winning goal to secure the win. The overtime-winning goal capped off a four-point night for Szturc.

Elias Carmichael, Marcus Pacheco, and Dylan Wightman also all scored in the game for the Rockets.

The Rockets also made the playoffs in the 2021-22 season.

READ MORE: Okanagan Hockey Academy, Kelowna battle at CSSHL Championships in Penticton

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

hockeyKelownaKelowna RocketsLocal SportsOkanaganWHL

Previous story
PHOTOS: Okanagan Hockey Academy, Kelowna battle at CSSHL Championships in Penticton

Just Posted

Okanagan Hockey Academy’s David Hoy scored his team’s first goal on Saturday, March 11, against the Rink Hockey Academy Kelowna U17 in Penticton. The OHA secured a 4-1 victory to open its CSSHL Championships in 2023. (Logan Lockhart/Western News)
PHOTOS: Okanagan Hockey Academy, Kelowna battle at CSSHL Championships in Penticton

Skiers from across the Interior competed in the Sporting Life OK NGSL Zone Finals on March 4 and 5, at the Apex Mountain Resort near Penticton. (Photo- Greg Jaron)
More than 140 athletes from across B.C.’s Interior ski for gold at Apex Mountain

The Penticton Vees defeated the Langley Rivermen 9-2 on Friday, March 10, during Feed the Valley Night at the South Okanagan Events Centre. (Photo- Cherie Morgan)
Penticton Vees use 9-2 win against Langley Rivermen to stay undefeated on home ice

Coldstream firefighters battle a house fire Friday, March 10. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Fire breaks out in North Okanagan home