Action-packed weekend planned in Penticton for BCHL’s 60th-anniversary all-star game

Festivities run from Jan. 20 to 22, at the SOEC and Penticton’s new outdoor rink

The B.C. Hockey League’s 60th-anniversary all-star game is coming to Penticton in January 2023. (Photo- BCHL)

The B.C. Hockey League’s brightest stars, new and old, will be in Penticton later this month for a celebration 60 years in the making.

From Jan. 20 to 22, the league brings its annual all-star-game celebration to the South Okanagan Events Centre and Penticton’s new outdoor rink, with community skates, alumni gatherings, skills competitions, prospect showcases, and a three-on-three all-star game among the planned events.

Alex Waddington, the BCHL’s coordinator of events, says all outdoor festivities will be accompanied by food trucks, music and even a beer garden in city hall’s parking lot.

The action-packed weekend is in recognition of the BCHL’s 60th-anniversary all-star game, which takes place at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, at the outdoor rink with a three-on-three, four-team tournament. The Penticton Vees’ brotherly duo of Josh and Bradly Nadeau will be among those featured in the game.

The league’s four all-star game rosters are named after former NHL stars and BCHL alumni Brett Hull, Russ Courtnall, Ray Ferraro and Kyle Turris.

Before the league’s best take to the ice, though, the BCHL’s Top Prospects Game comes to the SOEC at 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20. The game — one closely watched by both NHL and NCAA scouts — will be free for all Vees season ticket holders. Children 18 years and younger will also be admitted free to the game.

Community skates at the outdoor rink, featuring players from the Penticton Minor Hockey Association, will take place at 3 p.m. on Friday, 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22.

Along with all the aforementioned festivities, Girls Hockey Jamboree, 2023 BCHL Skills Competition and the alumni game are also scheduled for the weekend.

Alumni teams are expected to be announced within the next week.

The weekend’s full schedule can be found here.

The aforementioned prospect game is the only ticketed event, according to Waddington. Tickets can be purchased here.

