4 South Okanagan-based athletes heading to Prince Edward Island for 2023 Canada Games

Ciara Browne, Eva Wyse, Danica Maynard and Gavin Santoro will represent Team BC later this month

The Canada Summer Games opening ceremony in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Friday, July 28, 2017. From Feb. 18 to March 5, 2023, a number of South Okanagan will be representing Team BC in Prince Edward Island. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods)

A karate star from Penticton, hockey player from Osoyoos and pair of Apex-based alpine skiers will be among those to represent Team BC at the 2023 Canada Winter Games in Prince Edward Island.

From Feb. 18 to March 5, Penticton’s Ciara Browne, Oliver’s Eva Wyse, Osoyoos’ Danica Maynard and Gavin Santoro from the Apex Ski Club will compete for their home province at the first edition of the event since 2019.

Although billed from Delta by Team BC, Santoro is a current member of the Apex-based club.

Browne is one of 11 B.C.-based athletes to be selected for karate at this year’s Canada Games.

Wyse, although from Oliver, is an Apex-based skier who qualified for the Canada Games at a U16 event on Jan. 29.

Santoro qualified for the national event at the same tournament.

Maynard, meanwhile, will suit up for the province’s female hockey team.

The defender plays for the Okanagan Hockey Academy U18 prep team, posting 21 points in 24 games during the 2022-2023 season.

Cam Barker from Summerland, a former NHL defenceman and current assistant coach of the Penticton Vees, will be behind the bench for the male hockey team for B.C. at the winter games.

The 2023 Canada Winter Games kicks off with the Opening Ceremony at the Eastlink Centre in Charlottetown on Feb. 18 at 3:30 p.m. pacific time.

Team BC’s flag bearer will be 17-year-old Vancouver karate athlete Oonah Gamboa.

