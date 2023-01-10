22 of top 100 British Columbia golfers for 2022 from the Okanagan

Kelowna has seven golfers from six different courses on the list

22 of the top 100 golfers for 2022 are from Okanagan courses. (Jordy Cunningham/Kelowna Capital News)

Twenty-two of the top 100 golfers in the province for 2022 are from the Okanagan, according to the Professional Golfers Associations of British Columbia (PGA of BC).

In a release on Tuesday, Jan. 10, the PGA of BC announced their top 100 golfers of 2022 as determined by the Association’s Professional Development Program (PDP) Order of Merit. The merit acknowledges PGA of BC professionals who make outstanding contributions to the association, their communities, and the province’s golf industry.

The list features 22 golfers from 15 courses across the Okanagan. Here is the list:

Kelowna

Rob Anderson – Kelowna Golf and Country Club

Cody Bell – Sunset Ranch Golf and Country Club

Mark Kitts – Shadow Ridge Golf Club

Russ Latimer – Black Mountain Golf Club

Lee Ranger, Okanagan Golf Club

Jason McKinlay, Bruce Vermee – The Harvest Golf Club

Kamloops

Andrew Bentley, Alec Hubert – Kamloops Golf and Country Club

Vernon

Adam Blair – Vernon Golf and Country Club

Kyla Inaba – Predator Ridge Golf Resort

Myles Johnson – Hillview Golf Course

Armstrong

Jesse Crowe – Overlander Golf and Events Centre

Salmon Arm

Brody St. Martin, David Munn – Shuswap National

Chase

Nathan Grieve, Jeff Liddle, Lionel Taylor – Talking Rock Golf Course

Oliver

Brian McDonald, Rob Tadey, Brad Elliott – Fairview Mountain Golf Club

Merritt

Mark Strong – Sagebrush Golf Club

“The group of men and women who comprise the list of Top 100 professionals is always remarkable and their efforts to maintain their position demonstrates tremendous dedication to their craft and personal growth,” said Stephen Graham, BC sales representative. “We are proud to support an initiative like the Professional Development Program that recognizes the hard work of PGA of BC members to the benefit of all in British Columbia’s golf community and industry.”

READ MORE: Another trade ahead of the deadline: Kelowna Rockets trade Flamand to Brandon

READ MORE: Kelowna Rockets trade gold medal-winning captain to Seattle

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of West KelownaGolfKelownaLake CountryOkanaganSalmon ArmVernon