22 of top 100 British Columbia golfers for 2022 from the Okanagan

Twenty-two of the top 100 golfers in the province for 2022 are from the Okanagan, according to the Professional Golfers Associations of British Columbia (PGA of BC).
In a release on Tuesday, Jan. 10, the PGA of BC announced their top 100 golfers of 2022 as determined by the Association’s Professional Development Program (PDP) Order of Merit. The merit acknowledges PGA of BC professionals who make outstanding contributions to the association, their communities, and the province’s golf industry.
The list features 22 golfers from 15 courses across the Okanagan. Here is the list:
Kelowna
Rob Anderson – Kelowna Golf and Country Club
Cody Bell – Sunset Ranch Golf and Country Club
Mark Kitts – Shadow Ridge Golf Club
Russ Latimer – Black Mountain Golf Club
Lee Ranger, Okanagan Golf Club
Jason McKinlay, Bruce Vermee – The Harvest Golf Club
Kamloops
Andrew Bentley, Alec Hubert – Kamloops Golf and Country Club
Vernon
Adam Blair – Vernon Golf and Country Club
Kyla Inaba – Predator Ridge Golf Resort
Myles Johnson – Hillview Golf Course
Armstrong
Jesse Crowe – Overlander Golf and Events Centre
Salmon Arm
Brody St. Martin, David Munn – Shuswap National
Chase
Nathan Grieve, Jeff Liddle, Lionel Taylor – Talking Rock Golf Course
Oliver
Brian McDonald, Rob Tadey, Brad Elliott – Fairview Mountain Golf Club
Merritt
Mark Strong – Sagebrush Golf Club
“The group of men and women who comprise the list of Top 100 professionals is always remarkable and their efforts to maintain their position demonstrates tremendous dedication to their craft and personal growth,” said Stephen Graham, BC sales representative. “We are proud to support an initiative like the Professional Development Program that recognizes the hard work of PGA of BC members to the benefit of all in British Columbia’s golf community and industry.”
