PHOTOS: Vernon students deliver newspaper fashion

Kennedy Wicklund models her work of, er, newsprint during the Silver Star Elementary School Grade 6 and 7 Newspaper Fashion Show Thursday, March 2, in Vernon. (Lisa VanderVelde Photo)Kennedy Wicklund models her work of, er, newsprint during the Silver Star Elementary School Grade 6 and 7 Newspaper Fashion Show Thursday, March 2, in Vernon. (Lisa VanderVelde Photo)
Silver Star Elementary School’s Luke Friesen works the runway, modeling his creation in the school’s Grade 6 and 7 Newspaper Fashion Show Thursday, March 2, in Vernon. (Lisa VanderVelde Photo)Silver Star Elementary School’s Luke Friesen works the runway, modeling his creation in the school’s Grade 6 and 7 Newspaper Fashion Show Thursday, March 2, in Vernon. (Lisa VanderVelde Photo)

Flyers as a dress shirt?

The sports section as slacks?

Classifieds as evening wear?

Well, why not?

Grade 6 and 7 students at Vernon’s Silver Star Elementary School were challenged to design formal wear and street wear using only newspapers.

The final part of the project was a Newspaper Fashion Show, with students modelling their creations down a runway in front of their peers on Thursday, March 2.

The students, um, ‘delivered’ on the newspaper fashion.

