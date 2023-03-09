LETTER: Summerland does not need expensive aquatic centre

Send your letter to the editor via email to news@summerlandreview.com. Please included your first and last name, address, and phone number.

Dear Editor:

I am getting very upset with proposed plans in Summerland.

The new aquatics center has escalated considerably in cost. Why could they not just replace it with what we currently have?

Summerland is a small little community, and Penticton already has a state-of-the-art aquatics center. I do not think an expensive pool will encourage people to come here.

READ ALSO: Referendum on Summerland recreation facility project expected in fall

READ ALSO: Beloved Summerland pier to be torn down, no timeline on replacement

This venture seems to be a done deal. Seven people make a decision for the entire population. I honestly feel when council holds a referendum in the fall, the majority of the population will not be happy with $500-plus raise in taxes for what, approximately 30 years?

Parking will be horrendous if there’s a hockey game or curling bonspiel occurring at the same time.

And what is going on with the pier? The costs now being quoted to replace it are astronomical. Why?

Is it really necessary to add all the additional features they’re proposing? People just want a pier they can jump off and have fun.

The pier is a landmark, holding special memories for many people and of course our tourists. Unfortunately, it’s being removed completely this year without a timeline for replacement.

Laurinda Dorn

Summerland

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Letter to the EditorSummerland