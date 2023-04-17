Letter: Penticton bike lane ‘boondoggle’ just never ends

Here is the existing bike lane on South Main. Council has voted to spend $1.5 million to put in a triple A bike lane with barriers on either side. (City of Penticton)

Dear editor:

How many more poorly thought out ideas, poorly researched and over-budgeted projects will this “illustrious council (except for one or two)” concoct?

The Galt-S.Main intersection project was reported to be approximately $3 million over budget. It would appear that not much thought was given as to how this would finally play out.

It smacks of “fiscal irresponsibility” and “catering to cycling interests” over the concerns of taxpayers, who had little or no input as to how the decision on this boondoggle was arrived at. It would appear that access and egress to emergency vehicles (police, fire, ambulance), delivery trucks, construction trucks etc. has not been fully considered.

Access and egress to Pineview, in my opinion as a daily user of Pineview, would be no better than it is now, in fact, probably worse.

Further, South Main Market, a thriving business for approximately 27 years will be economically challenged with the proposed bike lane on S. Main. This is another boondoggle where most of council has its head buried in the sand. The road south of Green Ave. is congested at the best of times with traffic on it; cars entering and exiting the Senior Centre and cars turning into and out of South Main Market. With a bike line in the area, larger delivery trucks will have to block the bike lane to make deliveries as they can’t park on the Market lot. Thus, the bike safety factor is of little or no consequence.

When is the majority of council going to get a checkup from the neck up to rid of stinkin’ thinkin’? At the rate it’s going, the 12th of never sounds about right!

Taxpayers, wake up and let council know that you are tired of being treated as mushrooms, kept in the dark and fed lots of stuff (aka as BS)!

Ron Barillaro

Penticton

