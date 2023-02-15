Huge rocks fell onto the path at Garnett Family Park in Okanagan Falls on Jan. 10. An assessment is underway. (RDOS)

Work to clear rock fall will begin at Okanagan Falls park

Garnett Family Park mostly reopened in January

Work will soon begin to clear the rocks that fell in Garnett Family Park outside Okanagan Falls in January.

The rocks closed the park for two weeks after the rocks fell on Jan. 10, to allow for a geotechnical assessment of the area.

After the park was reopened, the pathway where the rocks had landed was kept closed by the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen.

On Feb. 15, the RDOS posted that they will begin to clear the remaining rocks from the park on Saturday, Feb. 18.

Residents and visitors are asked to continue to stay away from the area until the work is complete.

