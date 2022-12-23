Winter storm brings avalanche warning to Highways 1 and 3 out of Hope

Province says crews are monitoring after heavy snowfall and drivers need to be aware of risk

The recent winter storm has created an increased risk of avalanche on at least two B.C. highways.

A warning has been issued for sections of both Highway 1 and Highway 3.

The province announced on Friday afternoon that heavy snowfall mixed with freezing rain is expected to create hazardous road conditions on Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton, and Princeton to Hedley, beginning Friday evening and lasting until Monday.

Based on the latest forecast, drivers are advised to avoid non-essential travel on this route. Those who choose to travel should exercise caution, expect difficult road conditions and be prepared for closures on short notice.

Avalanche technicians are monitoring at-risk areas and will be providing regular hazard updates as conditions change. Drivers are advised of moderate to high avalanche risk and closures on parts of Highway 3 and Highway 1 through the Fraser Canyon.

Highway 1 near Jackass Mountain will be closed due to moderate avalanche hazard between midnight and daylight Saturday morning when the situation will be reassessed.

Highway 1 through the Fraser Canyon is also considered a moderate avalanche hazard this evening, with a possible transition to extreme hazard status Saturday morning.

Allison Pass between Hope and Princeton is considered a moderate hazard and could transition to high hazard and a road closure overnight, depending on the storm’s severity.

The province says highway contractors are working 24 hours a day throughout this storm cycle. However, challenging winter driving conditions are expected to persist even with ongoing road maintenance.

Drivers are asked to provide space for maintenance contractors on highways and refrain from passing equipment in operation until it is safe.

