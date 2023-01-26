(Black Press file photo)

Vice Society threatens data leak with blurred photo of Okanagan College

The college faced a cyberattack on Jan. 9

Okanagan College is far from out of the woods after a cyberattack gained access to confidential data of staff and students.

Threat Analyst Brett Callow took to Twitter to share the news including a screenshot of the website for Vice Society, the group likely behind the hack, as it shows a blurred image of Okanagan College next to the threat.

Vice Society is threatening to make confidential data public, including logins, passwords, social security numbers, credit card numbers and contracts.

What the group is asking for is unknown, but the website states it will release over 850 GB of data as of 8 p.m. London time on Jan. 30.

