Vernon search and rescue save snowmobiler

A stranded snowmobiler was rescued overnight Friday, March 3 by Vernon Search and Rescue (VSAR).

VSAR received the call at 6 p.m., after the man was separated from his party and got stuck.

The rider activated his iPhone SOS and SPOT device.

Volunteers needed considerable time to plan the rescue, consulting an avalanche safety officer and identifying the safest route to the area.

When the sledder was located, at about 2 a.m., he had already built a snow cave for shelter and was trying to start a fire.

According to VSAR he was well-prepared and carried emergency equipment.

Approximately 16 VSAR members took part in the search, along with two resource volunteers.

VSAR issued a statement reminding the public of the dangers of backcountry recreation, especially the possibility of avalanche.

“The safety of our members is our top priority. This may mean that our response is delayed several hours or that we are only able to respond in daylight hours.

“Vernon SAR would like to thank our resources at the Lumby Snowmobile Club and the Hunters Range Snowmobile Club who always offer up a helping hand when it comes to looking for the lost.

“We would also like to thank the Hunters Range groomer Justin Evans who went out of his way to ensure we had a smooth and safe trip out. It really makes a difference when they’ve put in the hard work. They say it takes a village. In this case it took several. You folks really are the best.”

