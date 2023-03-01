A crash on Highway 97 south of Peachland is causing delays. (Google Maps)

Update: Highway 97 south of Peachland fully open following two vehicle crash

The crash occurred around 7:30 a.m.

Update 10:15 a.m.

Highway 97 is now open between Park Avenue and Brent Road south of Peachland following a two vehicle crash that happened around 7:30 a.m.

Original

A two vehicle crash is causing delays on Highway 97 south of Peachland.

The crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. and has caused delays in both directions of the highway. DriveBC says the highway has been reduced to single-lane alternating traffic between Park Avenue and Brent Road.

Crews are on scene and an assessment is in process. DriveBC’s next update is scheduled for 10 a.m.

More to come.

