Variance sought to extend height of Summerland development

A proposal to extend the height of the Oasis development on Lakeshore Drive in Summerland is expected to come before council this spring.

The municipality has received an application for a development variance permit for the multi-storey project now under construction.

The variance is to extend the height from 23 metres to 25.5 metres.

Graham Statt, chief administrative officer for Summerland, said the variance application is to allow for some trellises on the roofs of the buildings. It will not affect the structure of the project, he said.

Notices of the proposal have been sent to homes and properties within 60 metres of the property.

At present, he has seen one email from the public about the project. However, before the variance is approved, it would need to go through a public approval process.

The building permit for the development, issued in August, 2021, was for $23,582,00. This is the highest dollar value of a single building permit issued in the community.

The Oasis development has three buildings, with two at six stores in height. Each of these will have 12 residential units of 140 square metres in size. The third building will have up to 11 commercial units on the main floor and eight resort condo units on the second floor.

