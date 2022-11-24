BC Transit bus. (Black Press file photo)

BC Transit bus. (Black Press file photo)

Transit riders in Kelowna community concerned about safety

Online petition calls for expanded service

Safety concerns have prompted an online petition calling for expanded transit service in Kelowna’s Quail Ridge neighbourhood.

“People who reside in Quail Ridge have shared that they face safety issues in their transportation (especially to and from the University of British Columbia campus), as their area is limited to city transportation from 7:15-5:00 during the weekdays only,” the Change.org petition reads.

BC Transit’s website shows the last bus on the Quail Ridge Route 13 leaves the UBCO Transit Exchange at 5:40 p.m.

It also claims that without a bus (outside normal operating hours) many students are forced to walk up to four kilometres along a high-traffic road, in the dark and with a lack of cell service. BC Transit is aware of the petition.

“Our goal is to provide the safest and most reliable public transit service to all our customers in the Kelowna Regional Transit System, and we understand the concerns being raised,” read an email statement to Capital News. “Unfortunately, at this time BC Transit and the City of Kelowna do not have the resources to expand service to this area beyond the current schedule.”

The statement added that BC Transit recognizes the impact on UBCO students and faculty.

“We are continuing to work with the City of Kelowna and with our partners at UBCO to look at potential future solutions for the campus community.”

READ MORE: Central Okanagan transit strike to be halted by arbitrator

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BC TransitCity of KelownaUBC

Previous story
Young patients flood Surrey’s pediatric emergency room as region’s ERs overflow
Next story
UBCIC, BCAFN call on VPD to release video of officers mocking sexual harassment

Just Posted

The fatal crash where a young mother was killed occurred March 22, 2019.
Sentence delayed for truck driver guilty of 2019 Hedley crash that killed young mother

Falls Market Liquor Store released pictures of the suspect who robbed a cashier at gunpoint on Nov. 23. While the man was wearing a mask, the owner of the store is hoping someone may recognize him. (Market Liquor Facebook)
Penticton and OK Falls liquor stores robbed at gunpoint

BC Transit is offering free shuttles to the Santa Claus Parade in downtown Penticton and the Teddy Bear Toss Vees game all happening Dec. 3. (City of Penticton photos)
Free shuttle service coming to Penticton for Santa Claus Parade and Teddy Bear Toss game

The Penticton Vees used a two-goal comeback to defeat the Salmon Arm Silverbacks 5-3 on Wednesday night, Nov. 23, extending their win streak to 21 games.
Comeback Kids: Penticton Vees stun Salmon Arm with Duncan Keith in the building