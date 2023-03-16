A truck was found fully engulfed on Island Rd. near Highway 97 in Oliver March 14. (Kathy Giguere Facebook)

A truck was found fully engulfed on Island Rd. near Highway 97 in Oliver March 14. (Kathy Giguere Facebook)

Torched truck in Oliver reported stolen the next day: RCMP

No occupants in sight when the truck was fully engulfed in flames on March 14

A truck that went up in flames at Island Road and Highway 97 on Tuesday night (March 14) was reported stolen the next day, said Oliver RCMP.

Around 11 p.m., fire crews found the vehicle fully involved and no one around. The blaze was extinguished and crews cleared the scene fairly quickly, said Capt. Rob Graham of the Oliver Fire Department.

The RCMP were called in to investigate. According to Sgt. Don Wrigglesworth, the registered owner reported the vehicle stolen the following day and the file continues to be investigated.

Graham did add that people thought they also heard an explosion at the time of the vehicle fire but that was most likely caused by a truck blaze.

“This is possibly the tires or gas struts blowing off due to the extreme heat caused from the fire,” said Graham.

READ MORE: Jail time for man given a driving prohibition before driving away from court

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fire

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. woman’s world record-setting spice painting now crumpled in a cardboard box
Next story
‘Unthinkable and horrific:’ 2 Edmonton police constables shot on job, suspect dead

Just Posted

Council voted Wednesday, March 15, to grant the Downtown Penticton Business Improvement Association with $15,000 in cash and an additional in-kind grant of $7,500. (Western News - File)
Council grants Downtown Penticton Association with $22K, twice the recommended amount

A truck was found fully engulfed on Island Rd. near Highway 97 in Oliver March 14. (Kathy Giguere Facebook)
Torched truck in Oliver reported stolen the next day: RCMP

A biologist and wild horse researcher is calling for stronger federal and provincial protections for the animals after 17 carcasses were found in rural British Columbia. Wild horse mares walk along an oil and gas roadway on crown land near Sundre, Alta., Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Researcher calls for more wild horse protections after 17 shot dead in rural B.C.

Penticton’s courts, where a man drove home in 2022 after being sentenced that day for driving without a lisence. (File)
Penticton man gets 90-day jail sentence for driving from court after license suspended

Pop-up banner image