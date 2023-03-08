Summerland snow measurements above normal levels

While much of the snow is gone from valley bottoms in the Okanagan, Summerland’s two measurement sites are both above average levels. The latest measurements were taken March 1. (Pixabay photo)

Summerland’s snow measurements are higher than normal at the municipality’s two measurement sites.

The latest figures were taken March 1 at Summerland Reservoir and Isintok Lake.

At Summerland Reservoir, the snow depth was 1,080 millimetres, or the equivalent of 288 millimetres of water. This compares with the historical average of 211 millimetres at this time of year, based on 60 years of measurements.

At Isintok Lake, the snow depth was 770 millimetres, or the equivalent of 163 millimetres of water. This is 107 per cent of the historical average of 152 millimetres of water, based on 59 years of measurements.

While the two measurement sites are above normal, the percentages were higher earlier in the year.

On Jan. 1, Summerland Reservoir was at 189 per cent of its normal snow measurement, while Isintok Lake was at 151 per cent of normal.

A month later, both figures had been reduced. Summerland Reservoir was at 144 per cent of its Feb. 1 measurement, while Isintok Lake was at 105 per cent of its normal measurement.

In both cases, the total amount of snow and the water equivalent had increased.

