Snowfall warning

Snowfall warning for Highway 3 between Princeton and Hope

Warnings also in effect for Coquihalla Highway and Okanagan Connector

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall alert for Highway 3 between Princeton and Hope for Tuesday Nov. 29 through Wednesday.

Between 15 and 25 cm of snow is expected in the area beginning Tuesday evening.

Storm warnings are also in effect for the Coquihalla Highway and Okanagan Connector.

Both highways are expecting 20-35 centimetres of snow in the next 16 hours, causing dangerous driving conditions.

Wind is expected to reach 60 km/h on the Connector. Low visibility will also be a factor for drivers.

While the winter storm warning is in effect for the two highways, there are no alerts

Hope, Chilliwack, and Abbotsford have snowfall warnings in place. They are expecting 20-25 cm of snow in the next 16 hours, beginning Tuesday and coming to an end Wednesday evening.

Related : Storm brings arctic chill, heavy snow and punishing winds to parts of coastal B.C.

Related : BC Ferries cancels the rest of today’s sailings between Vancouver Island, Lower Mainland

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsPrinceton

Previous story
Okanagan man who shot at girlfriend to spend even longer in jail
Next story
Share the Spirit campaign offered Penticton mom hope for the holidays

Just Posted

A pair of men were arrested after a risky, high speed attempt to evade police in Armstrong on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Two Okanagan men arrested after fleeing police in Armstrong

A previous year’s Cram the Cruiser at Buy-Low Foods brought in more than $1,000 in cash donations and a truckload of food items. (Review File)
Help Cram the Cruiser in Keremeos this Thursday

SOWINS in Penticton is asking to help families on this Giving Tuesday and make sure they have a special Christmas. (Unsplash)
Share the Spirit campaign offered Penticton mom hope for the holidays

Penticton court.
Okanagan man who shot at girlfriend to spend even longer in jail