A spent shell casing from a gun lies on the pavement Monday, May 15, 2023, outside a motorcycle club’s clubhouse building in Augusta, Ga., where authorities say a shootout took place that killed a few people and injured others. Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree said more than 150 shots were fired in the gunfight between rival motorcycle clubs. (Katie Goodale/The Augusta Chronicle via AP)

A spent shell casing from a gun lies on the pavement Monday, May 15, 2023, outside a motorcycle club’s clubhouse building in Augusta, Ga., where authorities say a shootout took place that killed a few people and injured others. Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree said more than 150 shots were fired in the gunfight between rival motorcycle clubs. (Katie Goodale/The Augusta Chronicle via AP)

Sheriff: 2 dead, 4 injured in gunfight at Georgia motorcycle club event

‘With the amount of firepower and carnage we saw, this could have been much more horrific’

Two people were killed and four were injured when more than 150 shots were fired in a gunfight between rival motorcycle clubs in a Georgia city, a sheriff said Monday.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged 12 people with murder and aggravated assault in the shootout in Augusta on Saturday night, including the four injured people, Sheriff Richard Roundtree said.

The violence erupted at the clubhouse of the Outcast Motorcycle Club’s Augusta chapter near an apartment complex and single-family homes, the sheriff said. Deputies recovered more than 150 spent shell casings, he said, some of them found a block away.

“With the amount of firepower and carnage we saw at the scene, this could have been a much more horrific event,” Roundtree said during a news conference Monday.

Investigators believe the gunfight stemmed from a prior dispute in Florida involving Outcast members and another motorcycle club known as the Thug Riders, said Roundtree, who declined to provide details.

Of the 12 people arrested, he said, 11 came from out of town — including one from Florida and three from North Carolina. He said those arrested included members of both clubs. Augusta is close to the South Carolina state line.

“This was a coordinated attack by individuals who came from as far away as Florida,” Roundtree said. “We’re talking abut traveling three or four hours to come to Augusta, armed to engage in gun violence.”

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen identified the dead as Keith Coates, 30, of Valdosta, Georgia, and Germayne Farrell, 51, of Daytona Beach, Florida.

Three of those who were injured were still being treated at a hospital Monday, the sheriff said. He provided no information on their conditions.

Roundtree said most people involved in the gunfight weren’t cooperating with investigators, who found multiple guns inside the clubhouse. He said additional arrests are possible, as are additional charges against those already in custody.

The sheriff confirmed that a first responder struck one of the dead bodies Saturday night with a vehicle being moved to make room for emergency vehicles at the scene. He called it a “freak accident” and said the victim had already been declared dead. He said the incident was being handled as a traffic accident.

READ MORE: Middle-class gang violence in B.C. breaks from history with higher stakes

motorcycleShootingUSA

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canada’s justice minister planning to introduce bail reforms this week
Next story
Man and teen stabbed outside Surrey hospital; suspect charged

Just Posted

A “For Rent” sign is posted on a building, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. The city of Penticton’s housing crunch is being influenced by the short-term rental market. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Penticton staff recommend status quo policy for short-term rentals

Penticton MLA Dan Ashton made a video urging B.C. Premier David Eby to look at the consequences of decriminalization has on the safety of playgrounds and parks with fear of used needles and open drug use. (Dan Ashton Twitter)
Penticton looking to adopt safe public spaces bylaw

Graphically Hip's Sarah Tucker with hundreds of rubber ducks that will be part of Operation Duck Drop fundraiser down the Penticton Channel on May 27. (Graphically Hip)
Thousands of rubber duckies to float down Penticton Channel

RCMP file photo (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)
Collision involving motorbike causes delays on Coquihalla