A young boy who arrived on a Cathay Pacific flight from Hong Kong wears a face mask and face shield at Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. Starting Thursday, Canada will require air travellers from China, Hong Kong and Macau to have a recent negative COVID-19 test result. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A young boy who arrived on a Cathay Pacific flight from Hong Kong wears a face mask and face shield at Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. Starting Thursday, Canada will require air travellers from China, Hong Kong and Macau to have a recent negative COVID-19 test result. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Rule requiring negative COVID test before Chinese flights takes effect

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson criticized Canada’s change in requirements this week

Airline passengers leaving China, Hong Kong and Macau will have to provide evidence of a negative COVID-19 test when they enter Canada starting today.

The Canadian government announced last week that the travellers would need a negative test administered within 48 hours of their departure as cases soar in China.

Other countries, including the United States and several European nations, imposed similar rules despite protest from China.

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson criticized the change in requirements this week, saying some countries were attempting to manipulate COVID measures for political purposes and it would take countermeasures.

Penny Tao, who arrived in Vancouver on a flight from Hong Kong Wednesday, says she moved up her flight to avoid testing ahead of a busy Chinese New Year schedule later this month.

Jiayuan Jin, a University of B.C. student, will be among the first arrivals under the new testing rules when her flight lands on Saturday, and says she supports the new strategy, especially because testing booths are numerous in China and results are available within 10 hours.

RELATED: WHO worried about surge of COVID in China amid lack of info

Air TravelChinaCoronavirus

Previous story
Home values up 14% may not mean higher property tax: City of Penticton
Next story
Construction continues: January closures for Kicking Horse Canyon

Just Posted

(Andy Mabbett) Poinsettias are among the holiday favorites to be discussed at the workshop.
A Gardener’s Diary: Pointers for saving poinsettias

Penticton’s city works crews arriving on Tuesday, Jan. 3 to deal with a broken water main in front of the Ramada hotel. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Expect delays for road repairs along Highway 97 in Penticton

RCMP has confirmed with Black Press that a large, brown “aggressive” Mastiff dog that bit a bystander is still on the loose. (Twitter - RCMP)
Aggressive dog still on the loose in Penticton, RCMP confirm

The property at 345 Lower Bench Road is the most valuable in Penticton, worth over $8 million, increasing in value over $400,000, according to BC Assessment. (Google Maps)
Home values up 14% may not mean higher property tax: City of Penticton