Public tip helps North Okanagan RCMP locate stolen truck

Suspicious activity on a property in Falkland results in tip; police arrest 4 people with truck in Vernon

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP relied on a public tip to help locate a stolen vehicle in the North Okanagan. (File photo)

A report of a suspicious activity on a rural property in Falkland led to the arrest of four people and recovery of a stolen vehicle in Vernon Saturday, Feb. 25.

Shortly after 7 a.m.,Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received a report of suspicious vehicle and people on a rural property in the 2800-block of Highway 97 in Falkland.

The witness provided a licence plate of the vehicle to police that was associated to a pickup truck that had been stolen earlier in the month.

A B.C. Highway Patrol officer conducting patrols for the stolen truck located it travelling on a road in Vernon.

The officer kept an eye on the truck until it stopped in the parking lot of a business in the 4800-block of 27th Street where police converged on it and safely arrested the occupants.

“The watchful eye and quick thinking of the person who called is what led to these arrests and the recovery of the vehicle,” said Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. “We want to thank them and encourage anyone who witnesses any suspicious activity to report it to us immediately.

“Finding out about it when it’s happening puts us in the best possible position to catch people committing crimes in our communities.”

All four people taken into custody in relation to the incident were released and are expected to appear in court at a later date.

