UPDATE: Power back on for thousands in Vernon following outage

The power outage started around 10:45 a.m. March 11

Update: 12:49 p.m.

Power has been restored to close to 3,600 residents affected by an outage earlier today, according to BC Hydro.

…………………………………….

Original:

Power is out for thousands of Vernon residents as of Saturday morning.

According to BC Hydro, a power outage is affecting nearly 3,600 customers in a sizeable portion of downtown Vernon, east of South Silversage Lane, north of Mission Road, west of Bodwell Road and south of Desert Drive.

The outage has been in effect since 10:45 a.m. Saturday, March 11.

Crews are on their way to the scene, according to BC Hydro.

The cause of the outage is unknown at this time, and BC Hydro is investigating.

READ MORE: Fire breaks out in Coldstream home

READ MORE: Three killed in Vernon house fire

Brendan Shykora

power outagesVernon