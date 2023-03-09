Penticton RCMP are warning seniors of ongoing telephone scams posing as loved ones. (Image by Pexels from Pixabay)

Penticton RCMP are warning seniors of ongoing telephone scams posing as loved ones. (Image by Pexels from Pixabay)

Police warning Penticton seniors to be careful after uptick in phone scams

Scammers often pose as loved ones in desperate situations and ask for money

Another scam is targeting Penticton seniors over the phone.

The scam is targeting grandparents by posing as their grandchildren or other loved ones to manipulate them into sending money.

“We’re urging our seniors to be cautious when receiving unsolicited calls from someone claiming to be a grandchild or a loved one in distress,” said Cpl. James Grandy, spokesperson for the Penticton RCMP. “Always take the time to verify the caller’s identity before sending money.”

Penticton RCMP and police across the country have seen an alarming increase in the number of seniors being scammed out of thousands of dollars.

READ MORE: Beware of ongoing phone scam in Penticton, city warns

The scammers may use tactics such as urgency, secrecy, and pressure to convince the grandparent to send money. Scammers will pretend to be in a dangerous or urgent situation and ask for money to be transferred to them immediately.

With the proliferation of artificial intelligence programs that can replicate voices, even if the caller on the phone sounds like a loved one it could in fact be a scammer in disguise.

“Don’t let emotions override common sense, and never give out personal information, such as bank account or credit card numbers,” said Grandy. “Remember, it’s okay to say no and hang up if something doesn’t feel right. Your safety and security are our top priority.”

If you have been a victim of this scam, please report it to your local police, as well as to the Canadian Anti-fraud Centre at antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca or call 1-888-495-8501.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Scams

Previous story
Canada Post announces its first all-electric delivery fleet is in Nanaimo
Next story
‘We can’t let him get away’: Nelson witness testifies to detaining man who allegedly struck Abbotsford officer

Just Posted

Graphically Hip in Penticton is donating proceeds from its sales of the “I’m brOKen” t-shirt in support of mental health initiatives. (Photo- Canadian Mental Health Association)
‘I’m brOKen’: Graphically Hip in Penticton donates $550 in t-shirt sales to mental health

Penticton RCMP are warning seniors of ongoing telephone scams posing as loved ones. (Image by Pexels from Pixabay)
Police warning Penticton seniors to be careful after uptick in phone scams

While much of British Columbia had below normal snow levels, the Okanagan, Boundary, Nicola and Upper Fraser West regions had more snow than usual as of March 1, 2023. (BC River Forecast Centre image)
March snow measurements near normal in much of B.C.

Skaha Meadows Golf Course in Penticton opened for the season on Feb. 8, 2023. Snowfall shortly after put a halt on consistent operations until early March. As of March 8, they are open for the season. (Photo- Skaha Meadows Golf Course/Facebook)
Golf in February: Penticton course the first in Okanagan to open for season