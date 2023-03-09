Police warning Penticton seniors to be careful after uptick in phone scams

Scammers often pose as loved ones in desperate situations and ask for money

Penticton RCMP are warning seniors of ongoing telephone scams posing as loved ones. (Image by Pexels from Pixabay)

Another scam is targeting Penticton seniors over the phone.

The scam is targeting grandparents by posing as their grandchildren or other loved ones to manipulate them into sending money.

“We’re urging our seniors to be cautious when receiving unsolicited calls from someone claiming to be a grandchild or a loved one in distress,” said Cpl. James Grandy, spokesperson for the Penticton RCMP. “Always take the time to verify the caller’s identity before sending money.”

Penticton RCMP and police across the country have seen an alarming increase in the number of seniors being scammed out of thousands of dollars.

The scammers may use tactics such as urgency, secrecy, and pressure to convince the grandparent to send money. Scammers will pretend to be in a dangerous or urgent situation and ask for money to be transferred to them immediately.

With the proliferation of artificial intelligence programs that can replicate voices, even if the caller on the phone sounds like a loved one it could in fact be a scammer in disguise.

“Don’t let emotions override common sense, and never give out personal information, such as bank account or credit card numbers,” said Grandy. “Remember, it’s okay to say no and hang up if something doesn’t feel right. Your safety and security are our top priority.”

If you have been a victim of this scam, please report it to your local police, as well as to the Canadian Anti-fraud Centre at antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca or call 1-888-495-8501.

