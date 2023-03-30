Police swarm Vernon neighbourhood to execute search warrant

The scene is close to where a body was found in a vehicle March 13, but police say the two incidents are unrelated

Police could be seen Thursday morning in Vernon’s Harwood area, but while the scene was close to where a body was found in a car earlier this month, Thursday’s police presence was for an unrelated matter.

Officers from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP detachment were in the area of 20th Street “on a separate, unrelated matter and were executing a search warrant at a residence,” says media relations officer Cpl. Tania Finn.

Finn said police have no further information to release at this time.

On March 13, a body was discovered by police in the 4600 block of 20th Street. Finn said the file is still open and the investigator has not provided any updates on the case.

The incident remains under investigation.

Brendan Shykora

PoliceRCMPVernon