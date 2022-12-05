Photos: Santa babies take over Penticton brewery for Mamas for Mamas

Santa Gary Haupt has some fun with seven-month old twins Isabella and Emilia at the Mamas For Mamas Penticton fundraiser at Slackwater Brewing on Monday. (Monique Tamminga Western News) Santa Gary Haupt smiles with a baby at the Mamas For Mamas Penticton fundraiser at Slackwater Brewing on Monday. (Monique Tamminga Western News) Lots of Christmas baking enjoyed at the Mamas For Mamas Penticton fundraiser at Slackwater Brewing on Monday. (Monique Tamminga Western News) Santa makes a face for Sawyer and his mom on Monday. (Monique Tamminga Western News) Slackwater Brewing owners Liam and Kelsey Peyton with their twins at the Mamas for Mamas Photo with Santa fundraiser on Monday. (Monique Tamminga Western News) Mamas for Mamas volunteer Shelby Alexander organized Monday’s Lunch with Santa fundraiser and stand with the Penticton branch organizer Melanie Welechenko and her sleeping baby. (Monique Tamminga Western News)

Adorable babies filled Slackwater Brewing on Monday afternoon to visit with Santa and take part in a fundraiser for Penticton Mamas For Mamas.

“So many people in the community donated to this day. We are really happy how it has come together,” said Shelby Alexander, Mamas For Mamas volunteer and social media coordinator who organized the fundraiser at Slackwater.

Penticton’s best Santa’ Gary Haupt donated his time to take pictures with babies.

Attendees were asked to bring a donation of diapers, wipes, formula or feminine hygiene products in exchange for a photo with Santa. By 2 p.m., the front entrance was full of donations.

Laura Chapman Events and Wylder Events donated Christmas – themed furniture and decor, Slackwater donated the space and Kaswa Cakes and Marmalade Bakery (of Skaha Pizza) donated all the sweet treats. The event was also in partnership with the community group Penticton Moms of 2022.

“It was a real collaboration. Slackwater has been so supportive of our events,” she added.

Slackwater owners Kelsey and Liam Peyton are parents to twins and have been supportive of mom groups and fundraising.

“We have a few more upcoming fundraisers for Mamas for Mamas and regularly have mom meet-ups here. We just had a toy swap. It’s so important, especially in winter when we can’t meet in parks and outdoors, for moms to connect with each other and get out in the community,” said Kelsey on Monday.

Alexander echoes that sentiment. As one of the founders of the Penticton Moms of 2022, she said the connection to the community for new moms is huge. Alexander is a Global TV reporter on maternity leave.

Mamas for Mamas’ Melanie Welechenko said donations of baby items are so needed this time of year.

For more information go to mamasformamas.org.

READ MORE: Paint Night sells out for Mamas for Mamas

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.