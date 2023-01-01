Photos: Biggest turn out yet to 37th Summerland Polar Bear Dip

Some dressed in costume, like Chase Tamminga in a banana suit, took the plunge into the New Year at Sun-Oka beach in Summerland Jan. 1. (Monique Tamminga Western News) At least 200 braved the Summerland Kinsmen polar bear dip at Sun-Oka under sunny skies this time Jan. 1. (Monique Tamminga Western News) Good turn out for the first Naramata polar bear dip. (Facebook) In Osoyoos, they actually had to cut a hole in the ice to take their plunge at Gyro Park Jan. 1. (Facebook) If you were brave enough to dip in Summerland, it earned you a T-shirt and bragging rights. (Monique Tamminga) A woman (standing beside Kinsmen president Fred Nelson) who had never been before showed up in a polar bear costume to participate in the Summerland dip. (Monique Tamminga Western News) Fires were set up along the beach at Sun-Oka so people could warm themselves after dipping. The feet hurt the most after going in the water in winter. (Monique Tamminga) Kelly (dressed up like a present) with Lindsey at Sun-Oka. Kelly is a Kelowna Kinsmen who was doing his third New Year’s Day dip in Summerland. (Monique Tamminga)

A crowd of more than 1,000 gathered at Summerland’s Sun-Oka beach to watch brave souls plunge into 2023 and into Okanagan Lake on Jan. 1.

There was a banana, bunnies, people dressed up as Christmas presents and New Year revellers, even a polar bear, all to take in the 37th annual Summerland Kinsmen Polar Bear Dip which by far was the biggest one yet, said Kinsmen president Fredrick Numsen.

“We are ready to kick off the year and have a great start,” said Numsen before the polar bear dip.

“Last year it was -17 and this year is 2 degrees under beautiful sun. The beach is clean and ready to go.”

Numsen noted that the polar bear dip is a great way to get together with friends and family and all ages participate.

Kelly, who dressed up as a Christmas present this year, is a fellow Kinsmen from Kelowna who has been participating in the Summerland dip for three years.

“I’m here to support the Kinsmen of Summerland,” he said. “It’s a really fun event.” Another man in his 50s did his first polar bear dip and said it was the best feeling, ‘very invigorating.’ A woman showed up in a polar bear costume. This was her first time to Sun-Oka’s polar bear dip.

Others have made it an annual tradition with hundreds running into the lake at exactly 12 p.m. Beach fires, hot chocolate and hot dogs awaited the brave dippers. Kinsmen were also selling T-shirts by donation.

Naramata also had a great turn out for their first polar bear dip that benefited the volunteer fire department there.

Hundreds turned out a centre beach, with dozens going for a dip.

Down in Osoyoos, they cut out a rectangle in the ice at Gyro Park and people took an actual plunge into the icy waters.

