(Jacqueline Gelineau/ Capital News)

(Jacqueline Gelineau/ Capital News)

UPDATE: Pepper spray incident at Kelowna mall shuts down food court, again

The incident occured at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday

UPDATE: 4:30 p.m.

Witnesses at the shopping centre alleged the incident involved two teens, both of which fled from the scene after the pepper spray was discharged.

____

The food court at Orchard Park Shopping Centre has reportedly been evacuated following a pepper spray incident.

According to a witness, the food court was shut down at about 3:30 p.m., Thursday after someone allegedly discharged pepper spray in the building.

This is the second time the shopping centre has been the target of such an event, a similar incident was reported on Boxing Day in the food court.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured in the incident. A witness said there was a strong noxious odour coming from the area.

Emergency crews are on scene.

Pepper spray incident at Orchard Park Mall. (Kenny Tai)

Pepper spray incident at Orchard Park Mall. (Kenny Tai)

READ MORE: Kelowna Mounties pay tribute to Nelson officer who died in avalanche

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsKelowna

Previous story
Provinces look to cleanse storerooms of expired hand sanitizer sent by Ottawa

Just Posted

The Penticton Silver Bullets are back on the ice to represent the Peach City for the first time in 28 years. (Photo/Video- Luke Fraser)
VIDEO: Inside the Penticton Silver Bullets’ triumphant return after 28 years

Queen’s Park Elementary is opening a Seamless Day Kindergarten pilot program this month. (Google maps)
Seamless Day Kindergarten coming to Penticton elementary

First responders working on an overdose victim in Penticton in September, 2022. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
No surprises in Penticton community safety report, says police chief

Penticton fire investigators take out boxes of evidence from the fatal Dec. 10 fire on Lakeshore Drive. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
Penticton hiring 4 new firefighters