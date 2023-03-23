Gord Portman bows his head during a moment of silence for all those lost to fatal overdoses at Discovery House’s 2022 Shed the Light on Addiction light-up. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

Penticton’s Discovery House serves up almost 3,000 soups, raises more than $20k

The fundraiser supports the addiction recovery program’s treatment beds

Penticton’s hunger for good food continues to grow as Discovery House recently wrapped up another successful year of its Soup is Good Food fundraiser.

The 12th year of the event raised more than $20,000, and that was despite being a week shorter than 2022’s record-breaking year, $20,439.

Close to 3,000 bowls of soup were served up this year.

Another 700 donations of food were made on behalf of Discovery House’s soup supporters to the Elks Club’s Purple Pantry, the Salvation Army Foodbank, and directly to people living rough in the community.

The event can’t happen without the many volunteers and 17 clients, 10 alumni and three guest chefs who cook all of the soups and dish them out. The Orchard House donated the commercial kitchen for this year’s event.

“We also want to give a huge shout out to Linda and the team at Cobs Bread who donated over 2,000 buns and also to McDonald’s and Starbucks who combined to donate over 800 coffees,” said Discovery House executive director Jerome Abraham.

The fundraiser is one of several that the addiction recovery program holds each year to fund their treatment beds.

“We wanted to thank everyone who ordered soup and donated, especially our biggest customers The Penticton Western News and Giants Head Elementary,” said Abraham.

For people who missed out on the soupy goodness, you can still donate to support Discovery House and its work by going to their CanadaHelps page.

Addictions treatment

