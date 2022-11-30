Penticton pool staffing woes continue, classes cancelled, pool hours fluctuate

Penticton Community Centre has had to cancel aquafit and swim classes due to staffing shortages. (City of Penticton)

The Penticton community pool continues to struggle with staffing shortages and now seasonal illnesses, forcing them to cancel classes and close the pool early at times.

In an announcement made Wednesday, Penticton Community Centre said classes and lessons may be cancelled without notice due to the shortages.

“Please be aware that all schedules are subject to change, including swimming lessons and Aquafit classes,” said the city in a news release.

“In addition, for the health and safety of staff and patrons, pool capacity may need to be limited to match the number of staff we have available at any given time. Patrons may be asked to wait if the pool is at full capacity.”

Anyone wishing to take an aquafit class is recommended (but not required) to register in advance. This way, if a class is cancelled, staff will attempt to contact all individuals on the list, wherever possible.

The city has been challenged with hiring lifeguards. During the height of COVID, the pool was often closed or limited in capacity and lifeguard training couldn’t take place.

In the meantime, the popularity of the pool and aquatic programs has never been higher, said Kelsey Johnson, recreation manager for the city of Penticton. While that would normally be a good thing, as revenue is also up, the city is challenged to find staff, said Johnson.

READ MORE: Penticton pool popular but no one to staff it

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.