Penticton man arrested after attempting carjacking and assault at local car wash

The 44-year-old man faces charges of attempted robbery and assault after punching the woman

A 44-year-old Penticton man was arrested for assaulting a woman and trying to steal her vehicle at the Super Wash on Wednesday.

While washing her SUV, a woman observed a man get into her driver’s seat and attempt to start the vehicle, said police.

After being confronted by the woman, the local offender attacked her by pushing and striking her in the head before fleeing on foot through an alley.

Penticton RCMP flooded the area by the Super Wash on Main Street at 11:36 a.m., including a Police Services Dog who obtained a track and located the 44-year-old suspect a short distance away.

The man was arrested and faces charges of assault and attempted robbery.

He was released from jail on conditions and will appear in court on Jan. 23, 2023.

“This incident could have turned out much worse,” said South Okanagan RCMP Sgt. Jason Bayda.

Police say the woman left the scene uninjured.

