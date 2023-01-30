Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives to Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. The House of Commons resumes today following the winter recess. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives to Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. The House of Commons resumes today following the winter recess. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Parliamentarians return to House of Commons facing rocky economic year

MPs will sit today for the first session of 2023 after retreating to strategize priorities

Economic matters will be top of mind for parliamentarians as they return to Ottawa to kick off a new year in federal politics.

Members of Parliament will sit in the House of Commons today for the first session of 2023 after retreating with their respective parties to strategize their priorities.

Last week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his government would be focused on the cost of living and promised more targeted supports during the expected economic slowdown that would not add to inflation.

But the government has several other potentially pricey priorities to balance as it assembles its spring budget and legislative agenda, including several promises the Liberals made in their supply and confidence agreement with the NDP.

Trudeau is also about to launch negotiations with provincial premiers to increase federal health spending.

The NDP say they plan to push the Liberals to fulfil the terms of their agreement, such as the planned expansion of federal dental care, while the Conservatives led by Pierre Poilievre will focus on trying to get the government to rein in its spending.

RELATED: Trudeau, premiers to meet in February to move health care talks along

RELATED: Passport backlog update expected as federal cabinet retreat enters second day

Federal Politics

Previous story
Federal departments failed to spend $38B on promised programs, services last year
Next story
WHO decides the COVID-19 global emergency isn’t over

Just Posted

A file photo shows bags of illicit drugs seized by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. The Vancouver police seized 73 kilograms of drugs from Lower Mainland gangs during Project Tint in July 2022. (U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration photo)
Possession of 2.5 grams of illicit drug to be decriminalized in B.C. starting tomorrow

Eagle Eyes will be back at PeachFest Aug. 11 after attracting a capacity crowd in 2022. (Submitted)
Eagles, Abba and Fleetwood Mac tribute bands at Penticton PeachFest

Frank Cosgrove holds up a sketch that an employee did of the outside of Granny Bogner’s circa 1980s. Cosgrove worked as a sous chef at the popular Penticton restaurant in the 1980s, sharing memories of the soon-to-be gone restaurant. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
Sous chef shares memories of Penticton’s iconic Granny Bogner’s before it’s gone

First responders working on an overdose victim in Penticton in September, 2022. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
First responders answered over 660 overdose calls in Penticton in 2022