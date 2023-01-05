Penticton Animal Control with help from the owner picked up the runaway dog that escaped during a police traffic stop on Jan. 2. (File photo)

Penticton Animal Control with help from the owner picked up the runaway dog that escaped during a police traffic stop on Jan. 2. (File photo)

Owner helps Penticton Animal Control pick up dog on the loose

RCMP put out a warning about the runaway dog after it bit a bystander on Jan. 2

A dog that bit a bystander and has been on the loose since Jan. 2 was picked up by Penticton Animal Control on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

Penticton Animal Control confirmed they picked up the dog with help from the owner.

The large Mastiff escaped his owner’s vehicle during an impaired driving traffic stop at Skaha Lake Road and the Channel Parkway on Monday, Jan. 2.

The dog was aggressive to police and ended up biting a bystander before running off.

Penticton RCMP issues a warning to the public the next day that the aggressive dog was still on the loose.

Police did not indicate the extent of the injuries of the bystander who was bitten and wouldn’t say if they were taken to hospital to be treated.

The Channel Parkway path is a very popular walking area both for people and their dogs.

READ MORE: Aggressive dog still on the loose

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Dogs

Previous story
California braces for rain, winds, flooding amid emergency
Next story
New training centres enhance education for Okanagan care workers

Just Posted

(Contributed)
Memory Cafes coming to Cawston and Keremeos

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen is conducting a survey about short-term and vacation rentals. (File image)
Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen holds survey on vacation rentals

Cris Derksen is the guest artist on cello, presenting Round Dance at the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra performances Jan. 20 and 21. (Contributed)
Flood cancels Vernon show, symphony continues in Kelowna, Penticton

Highway 97 north of Summerland on Dec. 3, 2022. (Photo- DriveBC)
Blasting work to close Highway 97 north of Summerland on Jan. 6